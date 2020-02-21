Kartik Aaryan Having A Fun Banter With An Auto Driver Is Too Cute To Miss; Watch Video

After creating a buzz with his much-acclaimed film, Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan has been receiving praises for his acting in the movie. And recently, fans went crazy as they spotted the actor on the streets of Mumbai. Kartik Aaryan also gave a positive response to the love he got from fans as seen in the video.

Kartik Aaryan recently stepped out in the city where he was surrounded by his fans. And in the video that surfaced online, one can see Kartik taking pictures with his fans including the Mumbai police and auto drivers. This video is too cute to miss. The main highlight of the video is where an auto driver, a huge fan of Kartik Aaryan, is seen continuously hugging Kartik and taking multiple photos with him. They both are also seen having fun banter with each other.

Kartik Aaryan was seen posing with his fans for quite some time when the police van arrived and Kartik then got on to the van and posed with the police officers. In the video, fans are even heard telling Kartik Aaryan to not shave off his beard. Looking at this video, it is very evident that Kartik Aaryan enjoyed the attention of his fans. Watch the video here.

Also read | Kartik Aaryan Gave Fans Major Styling Goals When He Pulled Off These Jacket Looks Right

On the work front

Kartik Aaryan will soon star in the sequel of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiya 2 which is directed by Anees Bazmee. The film will also star Kiara Advani and Tabu along with Kartik in the horror-comedy film. The movie is slated to release on July 31, 2020.

Also read | Kartik Aaryan Imitates Paparazzi, Joins Them At A Recent Beauty Award Show, Watch

Apart from that, he will also be seen in Colin D'Cunha's much-awaited film Dostana 2 which is also a sequel to the Abhishek Bachchan-John Abraham starrer Dostana. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and debutant actor, Lakshya. The film will reportedly release by the end of this year.

Also read | Kartik Aaryan's Valentine's Day Date Revelation Leaves Sara Ali Khan Shocked

Also read | Kartik Aaryan Imitates A Dog And Leaves Netizens In Awe Of His Cuteness

Image courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.