Mahesh Bhatt Posts Cryptic Tweet Amid Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Probe, Check Here

In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, on Monday, filmmaker and producer Mahesh Bhatt recorded his statement to the Mumbai Police. The director was summoned after Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in her interview with Republic TV had accused Bhatt of trying to 'counsel' Sushant. Now, amidst the ongoing investigation and recording his statement, Bhatt shared a cryptic tweet on his social media.

Mahesh Bhatt calls it a 'sick and broken world'

Mahesh took to his Twitter to share a picture of a yellow rose kept within a crack on a road between two buildings. The Sadak 2 director wrote how there is no world out there to return to. He called the world 'a broken and sick place' in his tweet. He added how everyone will have to rebuild this shattered world 'brick by brick'. Take a look at his tweet.

There is no world out there to return to. It’s broken and sick. We will have to return this shattered world and build it once again brick by brick. pic.twitter.com/dN2bweu5S4 — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) July 29, 2020

Mahesh Bhatt had posted on coming a long way

Not only this, but the filmmaker had also shared a cryptic post after being questioned by the police recently about coming a ‘long way.’ He had shared a photo of the railway tracks, along with a faint view of a person walking between them. The Arth director wrote that he had come a long way, though he did not from where. Take a look at his post.

The director was spotted at the Santacruz police station in Mumbai on Monday, to record his statement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The questioning had been taken place by Deputy Commissioner of Police and the Investigating Officer lasted for about three hours. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut had claimed in her interview with Republic TV that Bhatt had interfered in the relationship of Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty and that he had predicted the Chhichhore star’s ‘end’, claiming he had done so for her as well.

Overall, more than 35 persons including celebrities like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Shekhar Kapur, along with Sushant's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi have also recorded their statements. Apart from Rhea, five other persons have also been reportedly booked for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy' as a recent development to the case. Karan Johar too is likely to be summoned within a week to record his statement.

