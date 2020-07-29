Rhea Chakraborty Gave Overdose Of Medicines To Sushant Under False Dengue pretext: FIR

A month and a half after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, his father has now visited the Patna Police Station and has lodged an FIR against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others. The FIR has been lodged under various sections of IPC, including 306 (abetment of suicide) on July 25. According to the FIR, among other allegations, Rhea Chakraborty is also accused of giving him an overdose of medicines on the pretext of treatment for dengue.

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz

SSR’s father claims Rhea gave him an overdose of medicines

As per the FIR, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father accused Rhea Chakraborty of abetting SSR’s suicide. His father has also stated in the FIR that she gave SSR an overdose of medicines on the pretext of treatment of dengue.

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details

The FIR by Sushant’s father, which has been accessed by Republic TV states that Sushant Singh Rajput was shifted from his residence as Rhea’s aides felt the house was 'haunted'. According to the FIR, she took Sushant to her residence where he was given an overdose of medicines under the pretext of treatment. The FIR further stated that Chakraborty had told people who are close to Sushant that he is suffering from dengue, which was false, according to SSR’s father.

Republic TV accessed the FIR lodged by K K Singh, Sushant's father, who alleged that the actor’s suicide was a 'well-planned conspiracy’ by Rhea Chakraborty. In this complaint, he also stated that Rhea Chakraborty 'befriended his son to climb the ladder of success in Bollywood' by using the actor’s contacts. Sushant's father also said that Rhea 'wanted to get a hold of his son's wealth and interfered in every decision of his, weather personal or professional’.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father has also claimed that Chakraborty met Rajput in order to leverage his Bollywood contacts and also alleged that her relatives had started interfering in the actor’s personal affairs. Some of Rhea's relatives are named in the FIR. Rajput was 34 years old when he passed away at his Bandra house on June 14, 2020.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post

Sushant Singh Rajput is survived by his father and his two sisters. Recently, SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti said that the family is waiting for the Mumbai Police to conclude their investigation and “come up with their report”. After this, she said, the family will demand a CBI investigation.

Several high profile personalities have been questioned by the police, and have recorded their statements. Celebrities like Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Apoorva Mehta, and others have recorded their statements. Earlier, Mumbai Police had also spoken to Rhea Chakraborty regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.