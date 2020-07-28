Alia Sends Love To Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja As They Gear Up For 'Sadak 2' Release With BTS Pics

Women across the world have been posting black-and-white pictures as they 'accept the challenge' to express their love, respect and solidarity for other women. Though not as a part of the challenge, even the men related to Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt, their father Mahesh Bhatt and co-star Sanjay Dutt received some love in some monochrome pictures. As Sadak 2 gears up for release, Pooja recalled fond memories of the shoot, as it completed a year.

Bhatts gear up for Sadak 2

Taking to her Instagram stories, Pooja posted snaps from the shoot of Sadak 2, most of them involving the captain of the ship, Mahesh Bhatt. The director is seen posing with the members of his cast.

Posing with his frequent collaborator Sanjay Dutt, Pooja captioned it, “The past is a country that you can never visit again’ as she recalled ‘Sadak 2 diaries’ ‘same day last year’.

Alia and Pooja were also posing with their father as the former sent love to the do, by re-posting the snap.

Bhatt also is seen posing with Jisshu Sengupta, while Pooja also shared a pic of actor Akshay Anand, and other moments of Mahesh Bhatt and herself from the sets.

Here are the pics

Sadak 2 marks the first union of Mahesh Bhatt with both his daughters. Though he has directed Pooja in numerous films, it will be the first time he is directing Alia. Not just the return of Sanjay and Pooja, who had starred in the original Sadak,even Mahesh Bhatt returns to film direction after over two decades.

Sadak 2 has been announced for release on Disney+Hotstar, and is set to be hit the streaming platform in the next few weeks.

