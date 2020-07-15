Mahesh Bhatt Tweets "being Kind Is Hard" A Month After Sushant's Death, Gets Trolled

Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's philosophical tweet has got the internet talking. On Tuesday morning, the director took to social media and shared a tweet on empathy and apathy. The filmmaker tweeted, "being kind is hard". However, it seems like fans do not agree with Mahesh Bhatt.

Mahesh Bhatt shared a picture of two small kids. One of them looks sad and the other is seen consoling him. Here, Bhatt wrote, "When the time comes to make a choice between empathy and apathy. It's often tempting to look away from another person’s pain rather than make the effort to help. Let’s face it – being kind is hard". Check out the tweet below.

When the time comes to make a choice between empathy and apathy. It's often tempting to look away from another person’s pain rather than make the effort to help. Let’s face it – being kind is hard. pic.twitter.com/jCIlh80qDC — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) July 13, 2020

Also Read | Mahesh Bhatt didn't summon gods for Alia's performances, says Rahul Bhat amid nepotism row

Fans troll Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt's tweet has been bombarded with angry netizens' comments. "For us normal people who hv inherent qualities of empathy see our children in him,what if it was our child would we hv not stood up for him, but then we r normal thinking people who empathize with others pain, but it is hard for selfish people like u all who live for themselves" said a user. Another tweeted, "You bet. The temptation to show apathy outweighs the urge to show empathy when someone lives through pain and suffering. While a fair weather encourages you be kind an inclement one rips all your kindness apart.Guess the fair weather cohort attracts you more!.". Some of them have also referred the tweet to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Despite several trolls, some of Mahesh Bhatt fans have also come out in support of the director. Take a look at some of the trolls here -

All your philosophy will die when you face the truth.

At that moment it's difficult for you to control your mind.

Soon you realise the power of karma. — 🇮🇳X Æ A-12🇮🇳 (@JasonBourne246) July 14, 2020

It's not that hard to be kind, I never thought that this will come from your artillery. — Anil Kumar (@joygupzz) July 14, 2020

CAN'T RELATE, please don't generalise things, you are posting this just to prove your point, still so many kind hearted HUMAN BEINGS are there, MAY BE it doesn't exist in your bollywood or MAY BE it is hard for you or MAY BE you haven't encountered one — Harsha (@DrHarsha_1212) July 14, 2020

Also Read | Can Allu Arjun & Pooja recreate the magic of Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak' in its Telugu remake?

Nepotism in Bollywood has been one of the major discussions since Kangana Ranaut’s comments on Koffee with Karan. The debate was refreshed again after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, as celebrities and netizens vented out about the late actor supposedly being ‘ousted’ from films and ‘boycotted'. Members of the Bhatt family have also been subjected to abuse. While Mahesh Bhatt and Alia Bhatt have maintained silence, Pooja Bhatt has been hitting out at the trolls. She shared tweets regarding the trolls and abusive content against them on social media.

Not enough to merely ignore or mute any & all aggressive,abusive behaviour one observes. Report,block abusive behaviour towards one & all.We choose who we let into our homes so why permit our social media accounts to be inundated by motivated/misguided/inherently miserable souls? — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 13, 2020

Also Read | Soni Razdan slams netizen who accused Mahesh Bhatt of nepotism, says 'do your homework'

Meanwhile, in the other news, a complaint has been filed against Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, amid the Sadak 2's poster release. Actor Ali Bhatt has also been accused of “hurting Hindu sentiments”. The complaint was lodged at a court in Muzaffarpur by Acharya Chandra Kishore Parashar, a resident of Sikandarpur locality of the town. Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar concluded July 8 as the next date of hearing in the case, lodged under IPC sections 295A (deliberately outraging religious feelings) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). The complainant has taken objection to the use of an image of Kailash Mansarovar in the poster of Sadak 2.

Also Read | 'The road to Kailash is the road to love': Mahesh Bhatt shares 'Sadak 2' poster

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.