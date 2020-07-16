Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan react as Pooja Bhatt announces another venture in comeback

Actors’ ‘comebacks’ have become a talking point, as this year has already shown. After Sushmita Sen and Chandrachur Singh in Aarya, another actor who is making a comeback in 2020 is Pooja Bhatt. Post a decade of absence from the big screen as actor, she is set to return with not one, but two ventures.

While Sadak 2 has been in the news for over a year now, Pooja will also be seen in Bombay Begums, a Netflix series. The announcement was part of Netflix’s 17 ventures that made headlines on Thursday.

Bombay Begums has been directed by Lipstick Under My Burkha fame Alankrita Shrivastava, and traces the journey of ‘5 different women’, who have an ‘unbreakable bond’, with the ‘Begums’ being ‘tougher’ than the ‘tough life.’ The first look featured Pooja in a graceful avatar, dressed in a saree, that justified the tag ‘Begum.’ Apart from Pooja, the series also stars Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Aadhya Anand and Plabita Borthakur.

The series got a thumbs up from Pooja’s father, Mahesh Bhatt and stepmother Soni Razdan. Known for his quotes, the veteran director wrote that one should not give away one’s power to others, and added, “Be a light unto yourself.” Soni, on the other hand, wrote that she could wait for this one.

Here are the comments

Never give your power away to others. ”Be a light unto yourself”. https://t.co/BuOpjZQAjS — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) July 16, 2020

Can’t wait to watch this one ! https://t.co/MFkSWiejeb — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) July 16, 2020

Pooja had been busy with numerous directorial ventures since the turn of the century like Paap, Holiday, Dhokha, Kajraare, Jism 2 and Cabaret. With Sadak 2, also gearing up for release in the next few weeks, it is definitely a strong manner to return to acting after the 2010 film Everybody Says I’m Fine. As half-sister Alia Bhatt, Sadak co-star Sanjay Dutt also join in while Mahesh Bhatt also returns to film direction after two decades, Sadak 2 holds relevance for various reasons.

