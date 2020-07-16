Pooja Bhatt Announces Bombay Begum's Netflix Release, Check Enthralling First Look

Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt, on Thursday, took to her Instagram handle to unveil her character in the upcoming series Bombay Begums. The series has been in the news since its inception and fans were very eager to watch the series. And now with Pooja’s character revelation fans are sure going to be happy.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pooja shared her first look in the form of a short 7 seconds video where she can be seen sitting on the chair giving some tough looks. One can also notice the elaborate paintings on the wall and the intricate pots in the clipping. Pooja can be seen sporting an emerald green saree along with a black blouse. She also opted for a middle parting sleek hairdo along with the curly bottom, well-done brows, kohled eyes and bold lips.

Along with the video, Bhatt also went on to give a gist about the show. She wrote, “Five different women, one unbreakable bond. It's a tough life, but we Begums are far tougher”. Take a look at the post below.

Fans went all out to leave several comments on the post and it also received several likes in just few minutes of it uploading. Netizens lauded the actor’s character and also praised the tough looks that she gave. Some were also very eager to know more about the release. One of the users wrote, “Our Queen....in every sense of the word” and another one wrote, “Wow! Can’t wait...” Check out a few more comments from fans below.

Created by Alankrita Shrivastava the series also stars Shahana Goswami, Danish Husain, Amruta Subhash and Ira Dubey in crucial roles. The series is co-produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endemoleshine Entertainment. Bombay Begums is described as a tale of five women of different generations who struggle to own their ambition with desire, ethics, personal crisis and vulnerability. Set in Mumbai banking's super competitive culture, the show is said to examine in detail the triumphs and disappointments, the joys and dilemmas of urban women. The release of the series has yet been revealed by the makers.

#ComeOnNetflix

Several Bollywood actors, including Anil Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Angad Bedi, Swara Bhasker Bhumi Pednekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Kajol, Yami Gautam, and Radhika Apte, have recently taken to their official social media handle and teased with the #ComeOnNetflix of their next films. In the posts, the actors are asking the OTT platform Netflix to drop the list of releases for their fans and viewers as they can’t keep the secret for too long. Take a look at a few post.

Date set hai, bas RSVP baaki hai! #ComeOnNetflix let's do this! ðŸ’ðŸ’ƒðŸ¼ pic.twitter.com/fWB0keKraq — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) July 15, 2020

