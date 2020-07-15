Pooja Bhatt Recalls Filing Case Against An Abuser, Says 'world Has Corroded Even More'

On July 14, Pooja Bhatt recalled the time when she filed a case against an abuser in Pune who called her up and threatened her. Pooja Bhatt was tagged by S Ramachandran on Twitter who helped her recall the day when they went to file a case against the abuser. Pooja Bhatt replied to the tweet and wrote, "I remember us saying then that one must stand up against any and all sort of abusive behaviour & bullying tactics! Seems like the world has corroded even more since."

A video shared by S Ramachandran gave a glimpse of Pooja Bhatt talking to a leading news daily. In the clip, Pooja Bhatt reveals that she got a lot of obscene and threatening calls from a number. Pooja then added that the person used abusive language. The narration in the video stated that the film producer and actor filed a complaint at the Bandra police station.

Pooja Bhatt's tweet came after she voiced her opinion on the abusive language used by users on various social media platforms. Pooja Bhatt tweeted that it is not enough to merely ignore or mute any aggressive, abusive behaviour that people observe. She also questioned why to permit social media accounts to be inundated by motivated, misguided and inherently miserable souls.

Pooja Bhatt, in another tweet called 'criticism one thing' and 'abuse quite another'. She wrote, "Ignoring abuse seems to fuel those unleashing it to target more people. This has to stop. One can and should agree to disagree but having access to someone on social media doesn’t give anyone the right to make threats & hurl abuse."

Meanwhile, not only Pooja but recently her mother Soni Razdan also slammed Instagram. He shared a lengthy post along with a caption. Soni Razdan expressed that its high time that the stinking abusers get their desserts. She wrote, "Social media has for too long now become the most antisocial media mainly because those running the platforms are not doing enough to prevent abuse." Check out her post.

