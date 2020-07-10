Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut's Fans Support Her As Pooja Bhatt Shares Video Of Her Thanking The Bhatts

Kangana Ranaut has been the recipient of tremendous support from fans after Pooja Bhatt shared an old video of her thanking the Bhatts. Read ahead to know.

Kangana Ranaut

Pooja Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut have been in a Twitter feud and both the actors have kept their point of argument forward. Recently after a video shared by Pooja Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut has been garnering tremendous support from fans over the internet. The entire Twitter thread was almost filled with lots of support for Kangana Ranaut on her take on nepotism in the industry. 

Kangana Ranaut receives support from fans after old video resurfaces 

A while back Pooja Bhatt shared a video on Twitter of an old award showreel. In the video, Kangana Ranaut can be seen accepting an award and making a speech. In the speech, the actor extended her thanks to the Bhatt family for having launched her. Pooja Bhatt shared this and even wrote that she is putting forth facts. However, this did not go well with the fans of Kangana Ranaut. Fans took a jibe at Pooja Bhatt by mentioning that in the same video she ignores a certain director whom she had accused of nepotism in the past. Fans also added that the Bhatts gave her a break and thus in return Kangana thanked them for launching her and also performed well in the film.

Fans then went on a complete rant to call out Pooja Bhatt and several others and accused them of being nepotistic. Several fans were upset by the tweet made by Pooja Bhatt and thus retorted with several instances when the Bhatt family treated her in an unfair manner. They also brought forth several other issues from the past and asked Pooja to speak on those claims as well. However, Pooja Bhatt has not replied to the comments since, according to a news portal.

The Twitter feud started when Kangana Ranaut posted a video calling out the harsh reality of Bollywood. In the video, she explained how hard it is for newcomers to make it in the industry. This video of Kangana got viral and thus people began calling out actors on the basis of favouritism and nepotism in the industry. Several prominent directors and filmmakers too came into the limelight after netizens called them out, according to a news portal.

