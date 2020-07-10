Kangana Ranaut's Fans Support Her As Pooja Bhatt Shares Video Of Her Thanking The Bhatts

Pooja Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut have been in a Twitter feud and both the actors have kept their point of argument forward. Recently after a video shared by Pooja Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut has been garnering tremendous support from fans over the internet. The entire Twitter thread was almost filled with lots of support for Kangana Ranaut on her take on nepotism in the industry.

Kangana Ranaut receives support from fans after old video resurfaces

A while back Pooja Bhatt shared a video on Twitter of an old award showreel. In the video, Kangana Ranaut can be seen accepting an award and making a speech. In the speech, the actor extended her thanks to the Bhatt family for having launched her. Pooja Bhatt shared this and even wrote that she is putting forth facts. However, this did not go well with the fans of Kangana Ranaut. Fans took a jibe at Pooja Bhatt by mentioning that in the same video she ignores a certain director whom she had accused of nepotism in the past. Fans also added that the Bhatts gave her a break and thus in return Kangana thanked them for launching her and also performed well in the film.

Guess videos lie too? 🙃 Besides, it takes two to battle. I leave the denials & accusations to more evolved souls. I rather put forth facts! https://t.co/GKwYQW6Au9 https://t.co/J6341QtFAh — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 9, 2020

Love how she ignores and completely disses @karanjohar! Also the young and new Kangana was also such a humble, innocent and easy peasy Kangana. Delighted to see this clip. Thanks for sharing @PoojaB1972 — MissKandpal (@ramneeite) July 9, 2020

Hi Mam,

As of award winning, Kangana well deserved it coz of her brilliant performance. Bhatt's gave her a break n she in return gave you guys a hit !!

Lastly, as questioned by Kangana, how can your father foretell Sushant's tragic end? — Erina Shome Ghosh (@ErinaShome) July 9, 2020

Giving Kangana a break was no act of munificence or unconditional generosity. Your coterie earned a fair deal from it. Moreover, by then you have become irrelevant to Cinema. Apart from the surname there was really not much left of you. — Brihaad.com (@BrihaadC) July 9, 2020

Why mahesh bhatt thrown chappal on her???we audiences want that answer???tumhari launch ki kahani nhi sunni he humein.Everyone knows mahesh bhatt launched her by gangster and it can't change. not anyone is denying it nor kangana https://t.co/WI5Pzn1vfK main topic he uspar bolo. — swapnil (@Swapnil77224370) July 9, 2020

The video also shows how she was ignoring Karan Johar the flag bearer of Nepotism so thanks for highlighting it. Kangana was a new comer and obviously nepo gang needs to be flattered otherwise they will shun you....but now she can say the truth 😀 — Maya (@HannaNoor5) July 9, 2020

Fans then went on a complete rant to call out Pooja Bhatt and several others and accused them of being nepotistic. Several fans were upset by the tweet made by Pooja Bhatt and thus retorted with several instances when the Bhatt family treated her in an unfair manner. They also brought forth several other issues from the past and asked Pooja to speak on those claims as well. However, Pooja Bhatt has not replied to the comments since, according to a news portal.

The Twitter feud started when Kangana Ranaut posted a video calling out the harsh reality of Bollywood. In the video, she explained how hard it is for newcomers to make it in the industry. This video of Kangana got viral and thus people began calling out actors on the basis of favouritism and nepotism in the industry. Several prominent directors and filmmakers too came into the limelight after netizens called them out, according to a news portal.

