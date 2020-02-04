Mahesh Bhatt's Series 'Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadakne Do' Will Cast THIS Aspiring Star

Bollywood filmmakers are always on the lookout for talented individuals who will fit the bill for their ambitious project. Mahesh Bhatt who is a renowned film-maker has always given chance to raw talent who have later made a mark in the industry. His next project Dil Jaise Dhadke… Dhadakne Do that shall soon air on Star Plus. The upcoming show has a thought-provoking storyline that revolves around two children whose souls have been cursed by destiny and in spite of their bond being unadulterated, their love does not find salvation. The veteran has selected Jared Albert Saville, a 6-year- old boy to play the key character of ‘Yug’ on his show.

Jared’s character Yug is that of a typical child who’s full of life and mischief and loves spending time with his friends. Jared shall be making his debut on television with Mahesh Bhatt’s show and seems like he has not limited his talent to acting. It was also said that Jared has rapped on the show. The rap is based on a Ramleela act which narrates the story of Ramayana in a fun way as a child would do.

In a recent interview, Mahesh Bhatt opened up about the rising star and said that he can smell a star from a mile. He also went on to say that Jared is not only a star he is a Rock Star. He also said that the role of Yug fits him like a glove. He also has the soul of innocence and the energy of the age we live in.

Mahesh complimented his dedication by saying that his craft of acting astounds them all. He jokingly said that his innocent questions about his performance keeps everybody on the Set on their toes and fiercely engaged with the scene that is being shot. He lastly said just watch his Rap song and you will wake up to this phenomenon we have introduced in our show Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadakne Do. Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadakne Do will soon air on Star Plus!

