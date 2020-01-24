Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz To Star Opposite Actor Sunny Leone In Mahesh Bhatt's Next?

Bigg Boss 13's contestant Asim Riaz has been gaining a huge fan base since the time he entered the season. He has been making headlines not only because of his passion for the game as well as his fights. It seems that the contestant has now successfully charmed one of the Bollywood directors as well and bagged his first film.

Asim Riaz's Bollywood debut

According to a report in a leading news website, Asim Riaz will soon become a part of his first Bollywood film. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant will be paired up alongside the ex-contestant of Bigg Boss 5 Sunny Leone. The movie will be directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The report claims that there is no confirmation about this information from the makers of the film.

Sunny Leone had visited the Bigg Boss 13 house as a celebrity guest. The actor entered the house and also danced with Asim Riaz. The two looked stunning together and it seems that they might share good chemistry.

It was Mahesh Bhatt who had brought Sunny Leone to the Bollywood industry. Bhatt had spotted Sunny Leone on Bigg Boss 5 and had cast her in the movie Jism 2. It seems that Asim Riaz will also have the same fate. The promo of the next episode of Bigg Boss 13 will see Asim Riaz locking horns with Sidharth Shukla as he calls contestant Arti Singh's fixed deposit of Sidharth.

