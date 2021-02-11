Mahesh Manjrekar Directs Son Satya Manjrekar In Upcoming Film '1962: The War In The Hills'

Mahesh Manjrekar and his son Satya Manjrekar have collaborated together for a war epic after working together in the Marathi cinema Aai and FU: Friendship Unlimited. Inspired by true events, 1962: The War in the Hills will release on 26th February 2021 exclusively for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Mahesh Manjrekar to direct his son for a war epic

Actor Satya Manjrekar is all set to make his digital debut with 1962: The War in the Hills, directed by his father, Mahesh Manjrekar. Previously, the father-son duo has worked together in Marathi cinema for films like Aai and FU: Friendship Unlimited and a Hindi movie Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi. The young star will now be seen essaying the role of Gopal, the youngest soldier in the battalion of the C-company.

The series also stars Abhay Deol, Sumeet Vyas, Akash Thosar, Annup Sonii, Mahie Gill, and Rohan Gandotra amongst other prominent actors - details of which will be announced soon. The Hotstar Specials series 1962: The War in the Hills is inspired by true events and narrates an untold story of bravery and valour and how an army of 125 Indians stood against 3000 Chinese.

Speaking about working with his father, actor Satya Manjrekar said that since his childhood, his father has been his idol and inspiration as an actor and as a director. He also said that he has carefully observed his father's craft all these years and how beautifully he directs a story and equally enacts it as an actor. Satya believes there are few people who possess these talents and his father is one of them, talented yet humble.

Satya also said that his hard work and struggles have always inspired him to be more like his father. He felt comfortable working for the show, with his father. He would walk up to him with numerous questions and also observed that the cast of the show was equally comfortable with him, as a director. Satya Manjrekar plays the role of a young army soldier, Gopal, in the battalion led by Major Suraj Singh (Abhay Deol). Hotstar Specials presents 1962: The War In The Hills is slated to release on 26th February 2021 only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

