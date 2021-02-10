Adarsh Gourav Worked At A Food Joint And Washed Dishes To Prep For 'The White Tiger'

Adarsh Gourav's scintillating performance as Balram Halwai in 'The White Tiger' streaming on Netflix has given him his much-needed recognition in the film industry. Adarsh essays the role of a gritty but poor low caste village boy who frees himself from the clutches of societal norms and unlearns servitude that has been imbibed in him since birth. The movie starring Rajkumar Rao and Priyanka Chopra will be seen in almost 27 million households within a month of its release and Adarsh could not be any happier.

The White Tiger Reviews

'The White Tiger' has been receiving rave reviews for its hard-hitting truth about the way the society treats their servants and people hailing from the lower caste. Adarsh Gourav reacting to the appreciation he received for his performance in the movie recently told Telegram, "I feel very humbled and fortunate to be a part of this project. One never imagines for a film to be receiving such appreciation. When you are part of something, you just try to make the journey as amazing as possible and when that gets reciprocated in the form of love from the audience, you just feel gratitude. I am so thankful to the universe for making it happen."

Since Adarsh had to portray the role of a villager, a lot of preparation went behind the actor for him to ace the role convincingly. Adarsh says in order to prep for the role the first thing he did after he got cast was that he went to a village in Jharkhand called Chalkari Basti accompanied by a friend. Since he wanted his experience to be very unbiased and pure, during his stay there he never revealed to the people there that he is an actor.

Later, he went and worked at a small food joint in Delhi. His job in the food joint was to clean plates, keep the place neat and tidy along with doing small errands. During this, he also realised that working as a labourer and doing such hard work every day is not a piece of cake. All of these experiences helped him gain perspective into his character Balram.

The White Tiger Cast

Other than Priyanka, Rajkumar and Adarsh, 'The White Tiger' has a powerful ensemble cast including Mahesh Manjrekar, Nalneesh Neel, Kamlesh Gill, Vijay Maurya and Swaroop Sampat. On asked about how was it working with his 'The White Tiger' co-stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and Mahesh Manjrekar, Adarsh says, "I had the privilege to know them in person.

To see the work ethics they bring to the set and to witness how passionate they are about films. Despite being around for such long years, there is no complacency in them. They all are dedicated to their craft and are there to make a movie great. Whether it’s their ability to improvise or to do research for their characters, they give everything."

Adarsh Gourav's Movies

Adarsh Gourav is known for his work as the antagonist in the Sridevi movie 'Mom.' He started acting since he was 14 in short films and documentaries like Anurag Kashyap's 'Clean Shaven' with Radhika Apte. He got his first Bollywood break with the Manoj Bajpayee starter 'Rukh.' After working in 'Leila' in 2018, Adarsh was out of work for a couple of months before bagging a lead role in 'The White Tiger.'

