Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Mesmerising Series Of Photos As 'The White Tiger' Gets Love

As Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ latest American drama film The White Tiger recently hit the OTT platform, she posted a bunch of her photos on Instagram and added details about her interaction with Netflix Queue. As the actor’s latest drama film hit the theatres on 13th January, it was recently released on Netflix and has been receiving amazing reviews for its direction, screenplay as well as performances. Have a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Instagram post and what the actor posted.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram handle and shared these stunning pictures in which she can be seen flaunting her mesmerizing beauty while wearing a stunning attire. In the first picture, she shared a close-up look in which her wrist tattoo was clearly visible while her eyes were sparkling with confidence. In the next picture, she can be seen posing at an outdoor location and sitting on a chair with poise. The last picture depicted a much more glamorous look of the actor with her hair waving with the wind with a breathtaking glow on her face.

In the caption, she mentioned that she interacted with Netflix Queue for her latest film The White Tiger, and stated how she loved talking all things The White Tiger. She then gave credits to her stylists and mentioned the names of her hair and makeup artists as well as her stylist in the caption. All her fans took to her latest Instagram post and swamped the comment area with heart symbols in order to depict how much they loved her latest pictures. Many of them also sent flying kiss emojis her way while others praised her latest film. Have a look at some of the fans’ comments on Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Instagram.



The White Tiger plot

The White Tiger plot shows the story of a poor villager’s journey to becoming a successful entrepreneur in the modern world. His story begins with becoming a driver for a couple who returned from America. Later in the story, when the driver experiences betrayal despite being a faithful servant to them, he rebels against the rigged system of the society.

The White Tiger cast

The White Tiger cast includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Pinky, Rajkummar Rao as Ashok, Adarsh Gourav as Balram Halwai, Nalneesh Neel as Vitiligo Lips as well as Mahesh Manjrekar. The movie released on Netflix on January 22, 2021.

