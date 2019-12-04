Dabangg 3 Star Saiee Manjrekar Highlights Mahesh Manjrekar's 'tips' For Acting

Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make her debut with Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 this year. Saiee’s father Mahesh Manjrekar essayed the role of Sonakshi’s father in Dabangg. However, his character dies in the latter part of the film. Dabangg 3 chronicles the earlier life of Chulbul Pandey, and reportedly, Mahesh and his wife Medha are roped in too for the movie. Speaking of which, the movie brings the Manjrekar family on the big screen together. While interacting with an entertainment portal, Saiee Manjrekar opened about the interesting 'tips' her father gave her before she stepped into the celluloid.

Here’s what Saiee Manjrekar’s father told her

Saiee Manjrekar is on a full-fledged promotion spree for her first movie Dabangg 3, alongside Salman Khan. While interacting with an entertainment portal, Saiee opened up about her excitement and nervousness both. When Saiee was questioned about her father’s influence on her, she said that for her, her parent’s opinions really mattered. Sharing about the 'tips' her father gave her, she said that Mahesh Manjrekar always told her that acting is reacting to a situation and to be honest to the situation given to her. Saiee further revealed that this thought shared by her father was always on her mind, right from the first day of her shoot, to every single day she walked on the sets. The Dabangg 3 star concluded saying that she feels privileged to play Khushi, Salman Khan’s daughter in the film.

Helmed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 is the third installment of the Dabangg franchise. The makers of the film have released the songs and the trailer, and both have created a huge hype about the movie. Along with Hindi, Dabangg 3 is dubbed in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages too. The movie will hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.

