Salman Khan Has Truckload Of Wishes For Aayush Sharma & Saiee Manjrekar's 'Manjha'; POST

Aayush Sharma and Saiee Manjrekar have teamed up for a single titled Manjha. The song is a soulful romantic track that brings together Aayush and Saiee on the silver screen for the first time. Saiee, who made her debut alongside Salman Khan in Dabangg 3, has time and again spoken about the latter's support through her journey in Bollywood. And now, Salman Khan is all praises for Manjrekar's new song.

Salman Khan has a truckload of wishes for Saiee Manjrekar and Aayush Sharma

After Dabangg 3, Saiee Manjrekar is back with her next project in the industry, opposite Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Their romantic track Manjha has hit a milestone online and received trails of praises from many. Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan took to his Twitter to pour some love for the two. He says 'Ayush n saiee in manjha Tera, sahi hai , good song n both of u looking v good, superb keep it up n keep working, god bless'. Take a look.

Ayush n saiee in manjha Tera, sahi hai , good song n both of u looking v good , superb keep it up n keep working , god bless.@aaysharma @saieemmanjrekar @VishalMMishra

While talking to a news portal, Aayush Sharma expressed that it has been a wonderful journey while filming the song. He also exclaimed that he wishes people to like their song as it is a sheer romantic number. Talking about his experience on working with Saiee Manjrekar, Sharma said, it is indeed an amazing experience to work with her.

Meanwhile, Manjha is presented by Anshul Garg and voiced by Vishal Mishra. The song has already hit 2.2M views within 15 hours of its release. Watch the beautiful track here.

