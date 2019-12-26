'Ajay Devgn Wants Maidaan To Be As Real As I Want', Reveals Director Amit Sharma

Amit Sharma looked all suited up and dapper looked when he accepted an award at the recently held 66th National Film Award ceremony. His second film, Badhaai Ho, that made all the noise last year won the 'best film providing wholesome entertainment award' at the 66th National Film Awards. The movie, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao in the lead, narrates the story of a quinquagenarian couple, whose untimely pregnancy causes an awkward situation for their family. Directed by Amit Sharma, the movie was well-appreciated and earned well at the box office. In an engaging chat with a leading online portal, the director revealed a few details about his upcoming movie, Maidaan. Here is all you need to know.

Also Read | 'Maidaan' Not A Cliched Sports Films: Amit Sharma

Amit Sharma on Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan

Amit, who made his directorial debut with Arjun Kapoor-Sonakshi Sinha starrer Tevar, said Maidaan is being catapulted the exact way he wanted. He did not mince words in appreciation of his leading man, Ajay Devgn, who according to him, was unperturbed about his public image and wanted Maidaan to be as real as possible. Ajay Devgn, who plays the role of a football coach in the film, will be seen sharing screen space with National award-winner Keerthy Suresh, for the first time. Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan is reportedly based on the real-life footballer Syed Abdul Rahim, who is reportedly credited to be the instigator of football in India. The movie shot in Lucknow, Kolkata, and Mumbai, is reportedly in the last leg of its shooting schedule. The sports-drama will reportedly release in 2020.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn And Ileana D'Cruz Starrer Thriller-mystery 'Raid' To Get A Sequel?

Apart from Maidaan, Ajay Devgn also has Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero in his kitty. Touted to be a period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero also features Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Based on Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare, the movie is directed by Om Raut and produced by Ajay Devgn Films and T-Series.



Also Read | Ajay Devgn Speaks About Nysa Being Trolled For Going To Salon After Veeru Devgn's Death

Also Read | 'Badhaai Ho' Fame Surekha Sikri Gets Standing Ovation At The 66th National Film Awards

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.