Maine Pyaar Kiya To Hum Saath-Saath Hain Here Are 4 Films Salman Khan Acted As Prem

Salman Khan, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood has been in the industry for more than three decades. The actor's debut in Bollywood was with the movie titled Biwi Ho To Aisi, in which he featured in a supporting role while his first movie as the lead actor was Maine Pyar Kiya. The Ek Tha Tiger actor has worked in around 108 films till now and is his recent Dabangg 3 recently released at the box office and is ding well too. in several movies of Salman, the name of his character has been 'Prem' which are till date considered iconic. So here is a roundup of some of Salman Khan movies in which his character's name was prem:

Also Read | Salman Khan's Gift For His Dabangg 3 Co-star Kichcha Sudeep Will Melt Your Heart

Maine Pyaar Kiya

Maine Pyaar Kiya musical romantic drama film directed by Sooraj Barjatya who made his directorial debut and also co-wrote the film starring Salman Khan in his first leading role and Bhagyashree in her debut. It also features Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Rajeev Verma, Ajit Vachani, and Laxmikant Berde in pivotal roles.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! is hands down one of the most popular and iconic movies of Salman Khan's career. The movie comprises an ensemble cast wherein Salman is paired with Madhuri Dixit. He plays the role of Prem Nath in the film while the story of the film revolves around the Indian wedding traditions by relating the story of a married couple and the relationship between their families; a story about sacrificing ones love for one's family. It is an adaptation of the studio's earlier film Nadiya Ke Paar (1982).

Also Read | Mallika Sherawat Posts A Pic Sharing 'tender Moment' With Salman Khan, Netizens Divided

Hum Saath-Saath Hain

Hum Saath-Saath Hain is yet another iconic film of Salman Khan in which he plays the role of Prem Chaturvedi. The film along with Salman also stars other A-listers of Bollywood namely Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Behl, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, Neelam Kothari, and Mahesh Thakur. The movie portrays family values and relationships, ethics in day to day life and humbleness in prosperity.

Also Read | Dabangg 3 Box Office: Salman Khan's Film Sees A Major Drop In Collections

Ready

This 2011 release starring Salman Khan and Asin in the lead roles with actors like Paresh Rawal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arya Babbar, Sharat Saxena, Nikitin Dheer, Manoj Joshi, Manoj Pahwa playing the supporting roles in this blockbuster film. In this film too, the name of Salman's character is Prem. The film is an action-comedy helmed by Anees Bazmee.

Also Read | Best Moments Of Salman Khan From Talk Shows That Prove He Is The Most Entertaining Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.