Majrooh Sultanpuri's Birth Anniversary: 6 Iconic Bollywood Songs Of The Music Maestro

October 1 marks Majrooh Sultanpuri's birth anniversary. For the uninitiated, the lyricist penned heartwarming lyrics for some of the most iconic songs of the time. According to newsd.in, Majrooh Sultanpuri was the first-ever lyricist to win the Dadasaheb Phalke award. He was one of the most noted Bollywood lyricist and a gem of the Indian Cinema. On the occasion of Mahrooj Sultanpuri’s birth anniversary, here’s a list of some of the most iconic songs penned by the lyricist, to reminisce on this day. Take a look at the list below.

Mahrooj Sultanpuri’s songs

Chura Liya Hai Tumne

Chura Liya Hai Tumne was featured in the film Yaadon Ki Baaraat. It starred Dharmendra, Zeenat Aman, Tariq Khan, Vijay Arora, Neetu Singh, Ajit Khan and Aamir Khan. The music was composed by R. D. Burman and lyrics was penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si

Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si was a part of the film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. The film starred Kishore Kumar, Madhubala, Ashok Kumar and Helen in the lead roles. The music was composed by S. D. Burman. Kishore Kumar was the singer of the song while Majrooh Sultanpuri penned down the lyrics. Take a look at the video.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Jeena Yahan

This classic song has been everyone’s favourite since the start of time. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Jeena Yahan featured in the 1956 film, CID. The song was bankrolled by Saregama HMV and sung by Mohd Rafi and Geeta Dutt while the lyrics were penned by Majrooh. The song is an old classic and captured the difficulties of living in Bombay at the time.

Bahon Mein Chale Aao

Bahon Mein Chale Aao was sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The song lyrics were penned by Majrooh while the music was composed by R D Burman. The song featured in the film Anamika that released in 1973. Sanjeev Kumar, Jaya Bachchan and Ramesh Behl starred as the lead roles in the film.

Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge

Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge was another classic penned by Majrooh. The song was sung by the nightingale of Asia, Asha Bhosle. Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge featured in Amar Kumar’s Mere Sanam. Have a look at the video.

Pehla Nasha

Every 90s music lover’s favourite song Pehla Nasha featured in the film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. This song continues to win hearts even today. The song was sung by Sadhana Sargam. Take a look at this heartwarming song.

Image Credits: Stills from Chura Liya Hai Tumne/Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Jeena Yahan/Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si

