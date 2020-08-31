Asha Bhosle reacts to video of 2 elderly women grooving on streets to her evergreen song

It was a few months ago that Ranu Mondal had gone viral for crooning Lata Mangeshkar’s Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai at a railway station. And in the latest, a song by Asha Bhosle has become a talking point, this time for dance more than singing. A video of two elderly women dancing to Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja has been going viral and even the legendary singer was also impressed.

Asha Bhosle impressed by women dancing to her song

Reacting to a news report of the viral video, Asha Bhosle wrote on Twitter, ‘I love it’ along with a laughing emoji.

In the viral video, the two women are seen having an enjoyable time dancing on the road. Be it their uninhibited moves amid the movement of people on the way, or their expressions and gestures as per the lyrics of the song, netizens have been going gaga over it, calling it ‘cute’ and more.

This is so cute☺️ pic.twitter.com/xDslL51Ob0 — Pathan ka Baccha (@peechetodekho) August 29, 2020

Bahut mast👍 — Judge Manas (@duggal_aaj__hai) August 29, 2020

Hehehee, really cute 😍 — saket (@saketsauravsahu) August 31, 2020

Wow

Dil khush hogaya 👌 — Gujjar (@Rowwwdyyy) August 29, 2020

Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja is considered among Asha Bhosle’s most-loved songs. The song from the film Caravan is composed by the legendary RD Burman, and lyrics were penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri. Helen’s graceful moves are among the other highlights of the song.

Another video that has gone viral in the last few days is Yashraj Mukhate’s rap about the TV show character Kokilaben about 'rasoda', 'cooker' and 'Rashi' has also been a rage. Disha Patani, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan and many other stars have their shared their take or versions.

