Check Out Some Vintage Bollywood Pics From The 60s Shared By Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor has more than 29 million followers on Instagram. She has been quite active on the social media platform. The actor recently shared a rare picture of three veteran artists from the late 1960s Bollywood. The picture has Nasir Hussain, Majrooh Sultanpuri and R.D. Burman.

Sonam Kapoor shares a retro picture from Teesri Manzil

Sonam Kapoor shared a post on her Instagram story that has a picture of famous artists from the 1960s Bollywood. It has beloved Urdu poet, lyricist and songwriter Majrooh Sultanpuri, acclaimed producer, director and screenwriter Nasir Hussain, and legendary music director, R.D. Burman.

The picture is said to be from the 1966 film Teesri Manzil. The movie was produced and written by Nasir while Majrooh penned down the lyrics for songs composed by R.D. Burman.

The caption quotes Nasir Hussain from his interview in which he praised Majrooh Sultanpuri. In it, the filmmaker said that even after being a big poet, Majrooh can toss off a cabaret number like Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja with the greatest ease. He stated that the poet has an ability to embellish his lyrics with terms such as "Monica, O my darling" and "C,A,T, Cat/ Cat mane billi", from a man who barely knows the English alphabet.

Teesri Manzil is a musical thriller directed by Vijay Anand. It stars Shammi Kapoor and Asha Parekh, along with Laxmi Chhaya, Premnath, Prem Chopra, Iftekhar, Helen, K. N. Singh and Salim Khan. The film became a hit at the box office. The soundtrack of the movie was chartbuster and is considered among the best albums.

It is said to be one of the first breakthroughs of R.D. Burman’s career. The tracks include Tumne Mujhe Dekha Hokar Meherbaan, Deewana Mujhsa Nahin, O Haseena Zulfonwali Jaane Jahan, O Mere Sona Re Sona Re Sona Re, Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera and Dekhiye Sahibon Woh Koi Aur Thi. Iconic singer Mohammed Rafi gave vocals to all the songs while Asha Bhosle gave for the last four.

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor also shared a picture of the actor, director and producer Guru Dutt on her Instagram story. It is from the 1957’s much-acclaimed film Pyaasa. The caption consists of the lyrics of the song Jaane Woh Kaise Log sung by Hemant Kumar with music from S.D. Burman.

Pyaasa stars Guru Dutt, Waheeda Rehman, Mala Sinha, Johnny Walker and Rehman. Directed and produced by Guru Dutt, it is a drama film. The movie was applauded by the audiences and it was rated as one of the 100 best films of all time in 2005 by Time Magazine along with being included in top 10 romantic movies of all time by the same magazine in 2011.

