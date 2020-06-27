RD Burman's Birthday: Rishi Kapoor And Other Actors For Whom He Lent His Beautiful Voice

Rahul Dev Burman, who is famously known as RD Burman, was one of the most acclaimed music directors in Indian cinema. From the 1960s to the 1990s, the great artist did significant work with his wife, Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar. He made many of the songs that went on to become classics and are still remembered.

RD Burman, who was nicknamed as Pancham Da, has also composed many songs sung by his sister-in-law, Lata Mangeshkar. The legendary singer was mainly active in the Hindi and Bengali film industry as a composer, and also provided vocals for a few compositions. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, take a look at actors for whom he lent his voice.

Rishi Kapoor

RD Burman lent his voice for the song Tum Kya Jano Mohabbat Kya Hai. The song is from the film Hum Kisise Kum Naheen. The 1977 released musical drama film was produced and directed by Nasir Hussain. The song featured Rishi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman. Pancham Da composed all the songs of this film, and Majrooh Sultanpuri penned the lyrics.

Amitabh Bachchan

RD Burman gave his soulful voice for Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic song, Pyaar Hame Kis Mod Pe from the film Satte Pe Satta. The film featured an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Ranjeeta Kaur, and many others. The film was adapted from Seven Brides for Seven Brothers that released in the year 1954.

Rajesh Khanna

Pancham Da sang Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore's Doli Mein Bithai Ke song from the film Amar Prem. He gave his typical bardic voice for this soulful song. The song which appeared twice in the movie was to become one of the most memorable songs of his career as a playback singer. The romantic film was directed by Shakti Sharma and was a remake of Bengali film Nishi Padma.

RD Burman sang another song for Rajesh Khanna titled Duniya Mein Logon Ko Dhoka from the film Apna Desh. The song featured Rajesh Khanna and Helen. The drama film featured Rajesh Khanna, Mumtaz, Om Prakash, Jagdeep, Mukkamala, Madan Puri, among others. R. D. Burman composed the soundtrack of the film.

