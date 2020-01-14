Makar Sankranti 2020: Bollywood Songs That Celebrate The Kite Flying Festival

Makar Sankranti is the kite flying festival in India. The festival pays tribute to the sun god Surya. During the festival, the Hindus celebrate by making sweets made from Sesame seeds and by flying kites. Bollywood too has picked up on the beauty of the festival as many movies show the actors flying kites.

Right from the era of black and white movies, the festival has been a popular theme in Bollywood movies. Check out the list of Bollywood songs that celebrate the spirit of kite flying.

Manjha (Kai Po Che)

The song Manjha from the movie Kai Po Che is picturised on Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh, and Rajkummar Rao. Manjha is sung as well as composed by singer Amit Trivedi. The lyrics of the song are written by Swanand Kirkire.

Ambarsariya (Fukrey)

The song Ambarsariya from the movie Fukrey is essential in establishing the characters in the movie. The song is pictured on Pulkit Samrat and Priya Anand among others. It is sung by Sona Mohapatra, while the lyrics of the song have been adapted from an old Punjabi folk song by Munna Dhiman. The music of the song has been given by Ram Sampath.

Udi Udi Jaye (Raees)

The song Udi Udi Jaye from the movie Raees is picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan. The song revolves around many festivals while keeping the kite flying festival as the central theme. The song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi, and Karsan Sagathia, while the music of the song is composed by Ram Sampath. Ace lyricist Javed Akhtar has given the lyrics of the song.

Dheel De (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam)

The song Dheel De from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam revolves around the entire family celebrating the kite flying festival. The song is picturised mainly on Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Dheel De is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Kavita Krishnamurthy, while the music of the sing is given by Ismail Darbar. Mehboob has given the lyrics of the song.

Hey Kaala Bandar (Delhi-6)

The song Hey Kaala Bandar from the movie Delhi-6 is picturised on Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. The song focuses on the spirit of the city of Delhi. The song is sung by Karthik, Naresh, Srinivas, Bony Chakravarthy while the lyrics of the song are written by Prasoon Joshi. Ace music director A.R. Rahman has composed the music of the song.

