When Is Makar Sankranti In 2020? Know All About The Kite Flying Festival In India

When is Makar Sankranti this year? People are often wondering if ‘Makar Sankranti is on January 14 or January 15.’ Usually, the festival is celebrated on January 14, but in some exceptions, Makar Sankranti dates can differ.

In 2020, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 15. As per reports, Makar Sankranti is set by the solar cycle of the Hindu lunisolar calendar. It is observed on a day which usually falls on January 14 of the Gregorian calendar, but sometimes on 15 January.

Makar Sankranti is celebrated with a lot of fervour in India. The festival is a religious celebration as well as a seasonal observance and marks the winter solstice. This day is also known as Maghi and it also marks the first day of the Sun’s transit into Makar (Capricorn) and is observed in the month of January.

What is Sankranti?

Makar Sankranti marks the end of Malmaas, an inauspicious month in the Hindu (Panchang) calendar, and the transition of the Sun to the zodiacal sign of Makar (Capricorn) to herald a change in season. It is celebrated in the north as Lohri, in Assam as Bhogali Bihu and in the south as Pongal. Lohri, Pongal and Bihu will continue to be celebrated on January 13 and 14 because they are held according to date, and not as per the transition of change in the Hindu calendar.

On this day, many devotees take a dip in rivers like Ganga, Godavari, Yamuna, Krishna and Cauvery. It is often believed that this washes away their sins. It is also considered a time of peace and prosperity and many spiritual practices are conducted on this day.

Every 12 years, along with Makar Sankranti celebrations, the Kumbh Mela also takes place, which is one of the world’s largest mass privileges. Sesame and jaggery laddoos or chikkis are distributed on this day. Popularly referred to as til-gud. The sweet signifies that people must stay together in peace and harmony despite their differences.

