Anushka Sharma's BTS Video Of 'Butterfly' From 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' Is All Things Fun

Butterfly song is one of the hit dance numbers from the 2017 movie Jab Harry Met Sejal. Sejal (Anushka Sharma) and Harry (Shah Rukh Khan) can be seen setting the dance floor on fire with their Punjabi dance moves. Butterfly is shot in several exotic locations including natural fields. Anushka Sharma looks gorgeous in the song and is aptly giving Punjabi vibes with her traditional Punjabi Salwar Kameez. Here’s taking a look at the making of the hit song Butterfly.

Making of Anushka Sharma’s Butterfly song

The makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal released the making of Butterfly soon after the song was out. The video begins with Imtiaz Ali, the director of the film, disclosing how the climate became unstable while shooting the song. The entire filming process of Butterfly went on a standstill due to the will of God, said Imtiaz. However, God’s will worked like a charm for them, as when the shooting was resumed they could click impeccable shots in the bright sun.

The choreographer of this song from Jab Harry Met Sejal, Bosco can also be seen sharing his experience with filming the Butterfly song. He can be seen talking about the exotic locations in the video. Anushka Sharma can be seen having a gala time. From teasing his Imtiaz to forgetting steps, Anushka is seen having quite an amazing time while shooting for the number. Have a look at the making video of Butterfly song here:

About the song Butterfly

The Punjabi dance number was jointly sung by famous popular artists Sunidhi Chauhan, Nooran Sisters, Dev Negi and Aaman Trikha. Harry and Sejal can be seen shaking their legs on the song written by Irshad Kamil. Butterly was composed by famous music director Pritam. The onscreen chemistry of Harry and Sejal in the song was much loved by the audiences. Check out the song Butterfly here:

About the movie Jab Harry Met Sejal

Jab Harry Met Sejal is a 2017 romantic comedy movie helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a middle-aged tour guide who lives in his own bubble. However, his life changes when fate brings him across a chirpy girl.

