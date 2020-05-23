Anushka Sharma And Varun Dhawan’s Best BTS Moments From 'Sui Dhaaga'

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India stars Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. Helmed by Sharat Katariya, the drama flick revolves around a hard-working married couple who plans to build their small-scale business and sell clothes. Sui Dhaaga garnered mostly positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike. It was a huge commercial success and received various awards and accolades applauding the leading actors’ performance. With all that said now, here are Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s most memorable BTS moments that you must check out. Read further ahead to know more details about the whole story:

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's BTS moments

The makers of Sui Dhaaga released a video showcasing the film’s BTS moments. When Varun Dhawan was chosen for the leading role in the movie, he partnered well with his co-star Anushka Sharma. They planned to conduct a workshop so that they could know each other better. Soon, the duo started having funny moments during the shooting. Moreover, Varun Dhawan expressed how much Sharma helped and supported him for his role as Mauji in Sui Dhaaga.

Anushka Sharma took the workshop to learn stitching and embroidery. In her BTS video, she revealed that she knew how to do the embroidery and she learned it before. So, she was accustomed to basic things about the same.

Talking about their makeover, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shared their experience of turning into Mamta and Mauji for Sui Dhaaga. Varun Dhawan revealed that he tried many different moustaches including French cut. However, they did not look good on him. So, he decided to grow a moustache and keep them throughout the film.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma used accessories and makeup from the local market to keep her look regular and natural. From bangles and necklace, she chose all of them from local stores. Moreover, she had a lot of baby hair and they curled them up for a natural messy touch to the face.

The shooting of Sui Dhaaga happened in different locations including Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Bhopal. They shot most of the movie in a small town of Chanderi, Bhopal. The team shared their experience of connecting with the fans and how much they like the town. Anushka Sharma revealed that they rented a house and did Sui Dhaaga’s shooting there.

