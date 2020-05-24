Anushka Sharma To Sonam Kapoor, These B-town Divas Have An Enviable Earrings Collection

Bollywood actors are not just famous because of their movie choices, but their fashion sense also plays a significant role in increasing their popularity. Be it Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, or Sonam K Ahuja, all these Bollywood divas are widely adored for their voguish fashion choices.

Fashion is not just limited to designer wears, but one's accessories too, needs to be top-notch. On various occasions, these B-town divas have spotted sporting some really stylish pair of earrings. Be it ethnic, contemporary, or quirky, these divas manage to ace all these styles. Talking about accessories, let's take a look at which of these stunning leading ladies of Bollywood, have a better taste in jewellery, specifically earrings.

Bollywood Divas And Their Stunning Earrings

Anushka Sharma

One Bollywood actor, whose fetish for big chunky earrings is very popular is none other than, Anushka Sharma. The Band Baaja Baarat actor loves to wear large-sized earrings, be it traditional or contemporary. In this Anushka Sharma's Instagram picture, the Sui Dhaaga actor looks ethereal in these traditional pearl and gold earrings with drop-beads detailing. Not to miss Anushka Sharma's Sabyasachi sari with floral prints looks spectacular on her.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is someone, who usually does not wear earrings much, but whenever she does, her earrings steal the show. This is what exactly happened when Alia Bhatt appeared on a TV show for her film promotion. During the promotions of her last release Kalank, Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in this pair of golden Chandbalis. The Raazi actor's fashionable attire truly looked breath-taking and the earring increased the charm of the look ten times.

Sonam Kapoor

When it comes to defining the queen of fashion in Bollywood, there's no other name than that of Sonam Kapoor which comes to our mind. Sonam Kapoor has time and again proved her impeccable taste in fashion. Her fashion choices are never-risk averse. In this Sonam Kapoor photo, the Delhi 6 actor looks amazing in these oxidized silver earrings. Who could have ever thought of pairing silver earrings with printed jacket and pants? But Sonam Kapoor just slayed the contemporary look like a boss-lady.

