Making Of Jacqueline Fernandez’s Song 'Lift Teri Bandh Hai'; Watch Video

Jacqueline Fernandez has established herself, over the years, as one of the most popular leading actresses in the industry right now. She has been a part of several hit films in the past few years like Murder 2, Housefull 2, Kick, Brothers, Roy, etc. She will be next seen opposite John Abraham in Attack.

Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Judwaa 2 was a huge hit at the box office. The film also starred Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The film’s soundtrack was a huge hit with fans as well. The track, Lift Teri Bandh Hai is still popular and even today, fans love to groove to the tunes of the song.

The making of Jacqueline Fernandez’s Lift Teri Bandh Hai

Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Judwaa 2’s makers uploaded a video showcasing what went behind the making of the song, Lift Teri Bandh Hai. The entire lead cast of Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez are seen having loads of fun during the shooting. The video starts with David Dhawan hilariously explain how the “lift” is not working.

The singer of the song, Anu Malik can also be seen playing the harmonium. He is also the singer of the original version of Lift Teri Bandh Hai. In addition to this, the makers of Judwaa 2 also recreated the classic song, Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 from the original film.

Anu Malik also talks about how he is singing, Lift Teri Bandh Hai after almost 20 years. He also spoke about how is happy to collaborate with David Dhawan once again as he makes a comeback as the director after several years. Anu Malik also went on to call David Dhawan as the “Judwaa king”. David Dhawan also spoke about how Judwaa and Judwaa 2 has been an emotional journey for him personally.

In the video, Jacqueline Fernandez also spoke about how she hopes that they can recreate the magic that the song did years ago. She added that with Bosco Martis’ choreography and David Dhawan’s guidance, one can achieve that. From the looks of it, the team has been successful in bringing back the magic that the song did back then.

Bosco Martis also spoke about how they have managed to get the listeners on their feet with the pumped up newer version. He also added that the song was choreographed keeping in mind that people should smile and be happy when they see the song.

Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez's song here:

