Jacqueline Fernandez Kisses Her Favourite 'sunrise Buddy'; Pic Inside

Jacqueline Fernandez has been quarantining herself at her house amid the coronavirus outbreak. The actor has been sharing regular updates about her well-being on social media. Jacqueline recently shared a picture of herself alongside a horse and it is too cute. Read on to know more details about the story:

Jacqueline Fernandez’ sunrise buddy

Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to social media to share a picture with her favourite horse. In the picture, the actor is seen giving a sweet peck on the animal’s face while he stares into the camera with a mischievous smile. Jacqueline Fernandez looked happy as she was with the horse.

Jacqueline Fernandez even took to the captions to mention how much she loves the horse. She went on to call him “selfie king” and referred to him as her “sunrise buddy”. Both Jacqueline Fernandez and the horse looked like an inseparable pair of friends in the picture.

Check out Jacqueline Fernandez’ post here:

However, this is not the first time that Jacqueline Fernandez has shown her love for the animal. The actor is a regular visitor at Mumbai’s Amateur Riders’ Club where she even got herself enrolled in some private riding lessons a while ago. Jacqueline Fernandez makes sure that she takes out time from her busy schedule to engage herself in some horse riding.

