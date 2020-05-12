Jacqueline Fernandez's A Snow-lover And These Pictures Are Proof That She Can't Get Enough

Jacqueline Fernandez has established herself as one of the most popular faces in the industry right now. She was last seen in Netflix’s Mrs Serial Killer which was released a few days ago. Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen opposite John Abraham in Attack.

The actor has been active on her social media sharing a sneak peek of her life with her fans. Jacqueline Fernandez always treats her fans with several pictures of herself that give fans goals. Here are some of her pictures that are proof that the actor loves snow.

Jacqueline Fernandez loves the snow, see here

Jacqueline Fernandez looks like she is taking a hike in the hills in this picture. One cannot take their eyes off the picturesque snow-clad mountains at the back and the clouds below. The actor rightly captioned the picture as, “A walk in the clouds”.

Jacqueline Fernandez headed to Switzerland to bring in the New Year a few months ago. She uploaded various pictures and videos of the same. In this one, Jacqueline Fernandez is seen having a gala time as she is snow-blading in the cold.

Here is another picture of a happy Jacqueline Fernandez as she spends more time in the snow. Accompanying Jacqueline Fernandez is her mother, Judwaa co-star Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal who were with her in Switzerland. The actor even shared a picture of her fallen down and still smiling back at the camera.

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently quarantining at Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel amid the coronavirus lockdown. She is also accompanied by Salman’s family, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Waluscha De Sousa, etc. The actor has regularly been sharing updates about her well-being with her fans through her social media.

