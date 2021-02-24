'Malaal' Cast: Details About Actors And Their Characters In This Romantic-drama

Malaal is one of the popular romantic drama movies of 2019. The movie written and directed by Mangesh Hadawale had earned praises from the critics as well as the audiences. The plot and setting of the movie made it relatable to middle-class people. Malaal is a contemporary love story between Astha Tripathi and Shiva More who are from different and contrasting backgrounds and live in a Mumbai chawl.

The music of the film also earned praises with songs like Udhal Ho and Aai Shapat still fresh in the audience's mind. The film featured two debutants in the lead role and a lot of people have been curious to know about the Malaal cast. Many people have also been wondering who is the actress in Malaal? For all the people who are thinking about the Malaal movie cast, here is everything you need to know about it.

Malaal cast

Meezaan Jaffrey as Shiva More

Debutant actor Meezaan Jaffrey had played the role of Shiva More in the Malaal movie cast. His role is that of a Marathi youngster living in a chawl. Meezaan is the son of popular Indian actor and comedian Javed Jaaferi. His performance in the movie had earned him praises from the critics. The actor will be next seen in the film Hungama 2.

Who is the actress in Malaal?

The actress in Malaal was another debutant Sharmin Segal. She played the role of Astha Tripathi in Malaal cast. She is the niece of acclaimed Indian filmmaker Sannjay Leela Bhansali who was one of the producers of Malaal. She became the talk of the town for her amazing performance in Malaal.

Ishwak Singh as Aditya

The role of Aditya in the cast of Malaal was played by Ishwak Singh. He is the childhood friend of Astha with whom she gets engaged. Ishwak Singh has featured in several movies as a supporting actor like Tum Bin II, Veere Di Wedding, Aligarh and Tamasha among others. He has also featured in the recent web series Paatal Lok.

Sonal Jha as Rajni Tripathi

Sonal Jha plays the role of Rajni Tripathi in the Malaal cast. Her role is that of Astha’s mother in Malaal. She has been a popular face in the Indian film and TV industry for quite some time now. She is best known for her roles in movies like Lipstick Under My Burkha, 3 Storeys, Chillar Party and TV Serials such as Na Aana Is Des Laado and Balika Vadhu.

Badri Chavan as Nandu

The role of Nandu in the Malaal movie cast was played by Badri Chavan. He is one of the most popular web series actors. He has also featured in the 2018 movie Stree. Some of his popular web series’ are Bisht, Please, Humorously Yours, TVF Bachelors among others.

