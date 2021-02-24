Zendaya & Other Lead 'Spider-Man 3' Cast Members Troll Fans By Revealing Different Titles

MCU's Mary Jane, Zendaya has taken to Twitter in order to reveal the much-awaited title of the third Spider-Man film. In addition to the same, the Disney alum has also revealed a still from Spider-Man 3 featuring her character and Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds and Holland's Peter Parker. As per the tweet, Zendaya is incredibly proud of the decision behind the title. Spider-man 3 title announcement post can be found below as well on Zendaya's Twitter account.

Zendaya's Spider-Man 3 title card reveal tweet:

So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. So proud of this one...FOS is back! pic.twitter.com/gJJtUr1OFp — Zendaya (@Zendaya) February 24, 2021

This, however, doesn't seem like the official title, as Batalon and Holland themselves have revealed vastly different titles. This stunt that has been orchestrated by the lead characters gives the sense that they are simply having fun with their fans and followers, who have been eagerly waiting for the official title. Those posts can be found below:

The release date of Spider-Man 3 is yet to be finalized by the makers. The upcoming addition to the list of Zendaya's movies reportedly will feature an ensemble cast and will presumably see Tom Holland's Spider-Man on the run because of him being wrongly accused by Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio of his own passing in the final moments of Spider-Man: Far From Home, in addition to revealing his true identity. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available by the official sources.

About Spider-Man 3

The events of Spider-Man 3 will reportedly take place right after's Mysterio's statements regarding MCU's web-slinger, which will reportedly cause him to take asylums in discreet places until proven innocent. Several reports in the past have claimed that Spider-Man 3 will be the very first MCU live-action movie that will explore the Multiverse theory as a reality, due to the rumoured casting of Andrew Garfield and Tobey McGuire, who have played versions of Spider-Man in the past. Additionally, the film will also have a cameo appearance by Charlie Cox as Daredevil/Matt Murdock from the Netflix Original series. Several other reports online have also claimed that the likes of Willen Dafoe and Thomas Haden Church might also be seen as their respective live-action antagonists from previous Spider-Man films. The producers or the makers are yet to respond to the rumours. As of this writing, the only Marvel movie that has explored the Multiverse as reality is Spider-Man 3.

