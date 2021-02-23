Nave Lakshya Serial Cast list And What Characters They Play In The Series

Nave Lakshya is an upcoming TV series that shall premiere on Star Parvah. The promo of the show has left numerous fans intrigued about the cast of Nave Lakshya serial and Nave Lakshya serial characters, who they are played by in the series, plot and release date of the same. Here is more information and details about the cast of the show, read on to know.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Nave Lakshya serial cast

Ashok Samarth as ACP Abhay Kirtikar

Nave Lakshya cast includes actor Ashok Samarth will be seen portraying the character of ACP Abhay Kirtikar. He will be seen trying to bring about justice in society.

Aditi Sarangdhar as Saloni Deshmukh

Actor Aditi Sarangdhar will be seen playing the character of Sub Inspector Saloni in the series. The actor will be the female lead in the series. She will try to help as many women in society as possible.

Kamalesh Sawant as Maruti

Actor Kamalesh Sawant will portray the role of Hawaldar Maruti in the series.

Mandar Kulkarni

Actor Mandar Kulkarni will portray the role of the ethical hacker in the series. The name of his character in the series is Manas.

Pari Telang

Actor Pari Telang will portray the role of the inspector is Disha Suryavanshi in the series.

Plot of Nave Lakshya

Nave Lakshya is a crime drama series that revolves around a competent police team. The show will see the police team trying to solve crime cases and several social cases to make the lives of the people in society better. The show will focus on how a dedicated team of police shall bring about justice in an area using their skills and resources, motivated by their willingness to do the same.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Promo of the show

The promo of the show started doing the rounds on social media soon after it was released on the official IG channel of Star Parvah. The promo shows how a man drags his wife out on a street and humiliates her in front of everyone. He is threatening her when the police team arrives and the husband gets scared.

In the next shot, the police inspector raises his hand in the air but does not hit anyone and sits down and talks to the husband. He later gives water to the wife as she thanks him for helping her out and taking a stand for him. Check out the promo of the upcoming show below.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.