'Kaarysathan' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Released in 2010, Kaaryasthan is a Malayalam comedy film that was directed Thomson K Thomas and written by Udayakrishna and Siby Thomas. The plot of the film revolves around a major family feud that takes place for a long time, with the lead character of Krishnanunni setting on the mission to reunite the families. Kaaryasthan cast includes a number of popular actors playing various major roles in the film. Here is the list of actors in the cast of Kaaryasthan.

Kaarysathan cast

Dileep as Krishnanunni (Unni)/Kuttan

Image courtesy: IMDb

Dileep has played the lead role of Krishnanunni in this film. Dileep is considered as one of the most popular actors in Malayalam films, with his acting career having lasted for nearly three decades now. He has worked in several popular Malayalam films including Kerala Café, Thekkekkara Superfast, Kochi Rajavu, The Metro, China Town, Ramaleela and more. He has also worked in a few Hindi films, including Chup Chup Ke. Kaaryasthan also happens to be his 100th film.

Siddique as Kizhakkedathu Rajan, Krishna

Image courtesy: IMDb

Siddique has played the role of Rajan, who is the father of Krishnanunni. He has worked in hundreds of films in his professional career and is regarded as one of the versatile actors in Malayalam films. Some of his most popular films include Madhura Raja, Ramleela, Amar Akbar Anthony and others. He was recently seen in Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 2. He will be next seen in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

Madhu as Kizhakkedathu Krishna Warrier

Image courtesy: IMDb

Madhu is regarded as yet another major name in Malayalam films. He is the most experienced actor in the cast of Kaaryasthan, with his acting career having spanned for nearly six decades. He made his debut decades ago in 1963 in the film Ninamaninja Kaalpaadukal. He has also worked in a few Hindi and Tamil films.

Akhila as Sreebala

Akhila has played another prominent character of Sreebala, who gets paired up against Krishnanunni and becomes his love interest. Kaaryasthan also happens to be her debut in Malayalam films. She has worked in another movie titled Teja Bhai & Family, which released a year after Kaaryasthan.

