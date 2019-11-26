Malaika Arora's Latest Picture Sparks Debate On The Internet, Leaves Netizens Divided

Malaika Arora is certainly one of the most popular actors/dancers in all of Bollywood. She has featured in several popular dance numbers throughout her career in the film industry and has also worked on many TV shows. Many of her fans also consider her to be one of the most beautiful celebrities as she undeniably looks stunning in most of her public appearances and pictures. The actress, however, found herself in the top trends of social media when she shared a picture on Instagram. While she looks completely gorgeous, there were many who criticized Arora for wearing too much make-up. There were others who supported the actress saying wearing make-up is her right and that the audience does not have a right to question it.

Malaika Arora's latest picture

Netizens divided:

"Is makeup on you or are you on make up?😜," wrote a fan. "She looks old in this picture. She looks better without makeup," the other fan commented. "Forget the haters, we love you", "You look amazing", were some of the other remarks flooded on the post.

What's next for Malaika?

Malaika Arora is currently working on two reality TV shows at the same time. The actor is the judge for the popular talent show, India's Got Talent, and is also the judge as well as the host for India's Next Top Model. The eighth season of India's Got Talent ended last year on December 29, 2018, and was won by magician Javed Khan. The fourth season of India's Next Top Model also ended in December of last year and was won by Urvi Shetty. As for films, Malaika last featured in the 2018 film Pataakha. She was the main dancer in the song Hello Hello.

