Malaika Arora Looks Fabulous As She Dons A Silver Sequined Gown

Malaika Arora’s name shines right at the top when it comes to style and looks. The actor maintains her physique and has a reputation for nailing any look like a pro. Be it a gym look or a red carpet look in an haute couture gown, the actor never fails to impress fans with her bold style statement. Recently, Malaika prepped for a recent project and chose to shine. She shared photographs on her Instagram story. The actor sported a silver sequined gown with a thigh-high slit.

Malaika has recently been in the news as she is linked with Panipat star Arjun Kapoor. This year on Arjun’s birthday, the duo decided to make it official on Instagram and shared a photo from their trip. Later, on Malaika’s birthday, beau Arjun Kapoor also wished her with a picture. Malaika and Arjun’s PDA is often all over the internet, leaving fans going gaga over the lovely couple.

On the professional front

On the work front, Malaika Arora is currently working on two reality television shows at the same time. She is the judge for a popular talent show, India's Got Talent and is also the judge and host for India's Next Top Model. The eighth season of India's Got Talent ended last year on December 29, 2018, and was won by a magician Javed Khan. The fourth season of India's Next Top Model also ended in December of last year and was won by Urvi Shetty.

