Malaika Arora Enjoys Her Ladies Nightout With Her Cool Girl Squad. See Pics

Malaika Arora and her girl gang which includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla keep posting pictures on social media about their lives. From hitting the gym together to partying and enjoying time this girl squad does it all according to their cool social media posts. The girl squad met together recently at a Bollywood Diwali party and stunned everyone with their elegant and stunning traditional ensembles.

The Girl Squad reunites:

Recently, Natasha Poonawalla turns a year older and this became another major reason for the girl gang reunion. Malaika took on her social media handle to share a few pictures on her story and give a glimpse to her fans and followers of her ladies night out. While from the pictures it can be clearly seen that the girl squad is having lots of fun while celebrating Natasha's birthday bash. Malaika and Amrita were seen donning stylish headgears while Kareena looked stunning in a shimmery silver dress. Birthday girl Natasha was seen sporting a beautiful blue dress and the whole girl squad looked poised and glamorous.

Also Read | Malaika Arora's Latest Picture Sparks Debate On The Internet, Leaves Netizens Divided

Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Also Read | Malaika Arora ‘pushes Limits’ In New Video, Draws Compliments From Arjun Kapoor's Uncle

Malaika and Kareena are frequently spotted catching up with their girl squad. But, Karisma Kapoor was seen missing from Natasha's birthday pictures. Some time back Karisma posted some pictures where she and the girl squad was seen having fun while posing for the pictures. During that time Kareena was seen missing from the pictures as she was on a vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan.

Also Read | Malaika Arora's Yoga Video 'pushing Her Limits' Is True Goals; Watch

On the professional front, Kareena will soon make a comeback on the silver screen with her co-star Akshay Kumar for the movie Good Newwz. The movie will also feature Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in prominent roles. Kareena will also soon share the screen with Aamir Khan for his Laal Singh Chaddha which will hit theatres in 2020.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Looks As Stunning As Ever In Her Gym Wear In Bandra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.