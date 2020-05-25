Malaika Arora And Arbaaz Khan To Hrithik And Sussanne, Divorces That Shook Bollywood

Several Bollywood weddings have been grand but it’s not just about the power couples giving us major goals. Bollywood has also seen its share of divorces. When celebrities get hitched, it all plays out like a fairytale romance in the minds of their fans. But that’s not true. Throughout the course of time, we have seen some shocking separations such as Hrithik and Sussanne’s. Take a look at the couples who got divorced.

Also read: Malaika Arora's Yoga Poses To Try At Home During COVID-19 Lockdown

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan

After 18 years of marriage (22 years including dating period), Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan separated in 2016 and their divorce came through in May 2017. It was a mutual decision and the custody of their son is with Malaika, and Arbaaz can visit him anytime. Despite separating legally, the two are very friendly and are often seen dining and vacationing together.

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur called it quits in 2014. The couple was married for almost 13 years. Also, Karisma’s now ex-husband Sunjay Kapur found love soon after splitting and tied the knot with his girlfriend, Priya Sachdev in a private ceremony. After filing for divorce in 2014, the couple officially split in 2016.

Hritik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

In 2013, the internet exploded with the heart-breaking news that one of Bollywood's ever-favorite couples, was calling it quits. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, who were happily married for 14 years and actually got married after being high-school sweethearts for long, had decided to part ways. But the news of the couple splitting left everyone in shock. Interestingly, the two are living together amid the lockdown.

Neelima Azmi and Pankaj Kapur

Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azim is a popular actor from her time. However, she could not find a lot of success in her marital life, as all her three marriages sadly ended in divorce. Shahid Kapoor was born to Neelima Azeem and actor Pankaj Kapur on February 25, 1981. The couple got married in 1975. Suddenly, the things took a turn and the couple decided to part their ways. After 9 years of their marriage, they got divorced in 1984.

Also read: Malaika Arora Or Kangana Ranaut: Who Rocked The Pastel Co-ord Set Like A Diva?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.