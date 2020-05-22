Malaika Arora's Yoga Poses To Try At Home During COVID-19 Lockdown

Maliaka Arora is a popular face in Bollywood and is best known for her stunning dance moves in songs. Some of Malaika Arora's best performances include songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal and Munni Badnaam Hui.

Malaika Aroa has over whopping 11 million followers on Instagram and never fails to impress her fans with her sartorial choices. Scrolling through her Instagram fans will often notice the model encouraging fitness, exercise and most importantly yoga.

Malaika Arora has been, time and again, inspiring and encouraging fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle and this is evident from her Instagram posts. She also gives fans some major fitness and diet motivation by sharing some of her workout videos and pictures on Instagram. The actor is a very big promoter of fitness routines and she is someone who has experienced the benefits of performing yoga and exercises on a daily basis. With all that said now, here are some of her yoga postures that fans can try at home during the lockdown period.

Malaika Arora's yoga poses to try; check out

Malaika Arora always manages to impress the audience with her major fitness goals. The actor can be seen striking a perfect one-legged side plank pose, which is also called as Vasisthasana. Have a look at the yoga pose below:

Malaika Arora has been seen performing yoga on a regular basis and her pictures on Instagram are proof of the same. When it comes to striking some difficult and tricky yoga poses, Malaika Arora loves the challenge. Here she can be seen performing the cobra pose, which is also called as Bhujangasana.

From opting a balanced diet to excelling in various yoga postures, Malaika Arora seems to be a pro when it comes to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Here she can be seen performing Ustrasana effortlessly. Check out:

Malaika Arora also encourages young kids and often asks parents to encourage young kids to try yoga. She can be seen performing a tree pose or Vrikshasana in the picture. She has also explained the proper steps to perform the yoga pose.

