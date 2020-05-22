Malaika Arora Or Kangana Ranaut: Who Rocked The Pastel Co-ord Set Like A Diva?

Bollywood celebs are known for setting fashion trends and pulling off every possible look effortlessly. Be it the bossy look or chic avatar, Bollywood divas seldom fail to ace the desired look. Actors Malaika Arora and Kangana Ranaut once opted for a similar-looking co-ord set while setting some fashion goals. Here’s taking a look at Malaika Arora and Kangana Ranaut’s similar-looking trendy outfit that fans can take inspiration from.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, who is lauded for her glam quotient, sported a pastel blue co-ord set in this picture. Her outfit consist of a blue crop top, long blazer, and long baggy trousers -- all in a soothing shade of blue. The actor completed the look with a pair of white sneakers, a pair of square-framed black sunglasses, and a gold chain with a coin-style pendant. Malaika Arora also opted for bare minimum makeup, matte finish lip balm, and a wavy hairdo. Check out the post below.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, sported a pastel pink co-ord set from Two Point Two. Her outfit comprised of a pastel crop top, over-sized blazer, and straight fit trousers. Kangana let her outfit do the talking as she did not sport any jewellery. She also opted for minimum makeup, a pair of white peep-toe stilettos, and a blow-dried wavy hairdo. Check out her outfit below.

Malaika Arora and Kangana Ranaut have a strong fashion game. Right from their public appearances, airport looks to casual outings with friends, the actors ace their outfits with panache. Seeing the comments and likes on their posts, one can be sure that fans and fashionistas simply love their outfits.

On the work front

Malaika Arora was last seen judging the reality show, Supermodel of the Year. She is currently spending time at home in Mumbai as she is seen sharing several posts on how she spends her day amid the lockdown. As per her posts, the actor seems to be indulging in cooking, workouts and reading.

Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. The actor has many upcoming films in her kitty and will begin shooting once the lockdown is lifted. Kangana Ranaut is currently spending her time with her loved ones due to the lockdown.

