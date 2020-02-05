Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Pop In Bright Colours At Armaan Jain's Reception

After a lavish wedding ceremony, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra hosted a grand reception, that saw Bollywood A-listers in attendance. The film fraternity's biggest and brightest stars came together under one roof to join the happy couple in their celebrations. There must have been something in the air last night because it also seemed to have brought out the best in our B-town star-couples.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were also present at the celebrations and were looking absolutely gorgeous.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor make heads turn

Malaika Arora made heads turn when she stepped out in a stunning red saree with a plunging blouse. There, by her side was boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The couple, who usually shy away from making joint public appearances, stuck close as they posed for pictures before heading into the venue to party the night away.

Malaika made headlines when she was linked with Panipat star Arjun Kapoor. On the actor's B' day last year, the duo decided to make it official on Instagram and shared a sweet picture together.

When asked about their relationship in an interview, Arjun Kapoor was quoted saying that they decided to make their relationship public for they felt that the media gave them enough dignity to do so. He further added the paparazzi has been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it which made them comfortable enough to come out in the open about their relationship.

