Malaika Arora's Latest Instagram Post Reminds Us Of Marilyn Monroe; See Pics

Malaika Arora is a multi-faceted personality. She is a supermodel, actor, VJ, and entrepreneur. Malaika is currently seen in the judge's chair of the MTV Supermodel of the Year. When it comes to fashion, the actor needs no introduction. Her stunning red carpet looks have made headlines time and again.

Recently, the stunning actor made heads turn when she wore an alluring high-slit grey metallic dress. But what grabbed our attention the most is how beautifully she carried herself while doing the famous Marilyn Monroe pose. Take a look-

Malaika Arora's Marilyn Monroe pose raises the temperature

Image Credit: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora is considered as a national fashion icon. Her fashion choices are never boring or risk-averse. She has a great sense of style and is a true trendsetter in India.

For a recent event, Malaika Arora chose to wear designer Maneka Harrisinghani outfit. The actor looked scintillating in the backless, high slit halter neck metallic dress. Malaika's looked like a dream and her poses in the photos truly remind us of veteran actor Marilyn Monroe's statement pose. Don't believe us? Take a look at it yourself.

Image Credit: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

Malaika's flowy dress gave her a chance to re-create the magical Marilyn Monroe's pose. Bollywood's Munni didn't shy away and posed like a pro and gave her fans a reason to rejoice with her captivating photos.

The Anarkali Disco Chali girl is beamed with panache in these photos. Malaika Arora kept her hair sleek and classic, with a twisted half-pony. Her makeup was subtle and looked natural. She opted for a pair of matching voguish strappy stilettoes which completed her overall look beautifully.

Image Credit: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

As mentioned above, currently Malaika is seen in reality show Supermodel of the Year, which airs on MTV every Sunday at 7 pm. Malaika Arora's fashion quotient in the show is topnotch and shouldn't be missed. The show helps in grooming upcoming female models and helps in transforming themselves into supermodels. She is touted as the favourite judge on the show and makes sure that the contestants are polished and groomed in such a way that they emerge as supermodels, even outside the show.

