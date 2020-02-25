Malaika Arora: Lesser-known Facts About The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' Actor

Malaika Arora has been in the news for quite some time now. Ever since she got divorced from Arbaaz Khan and her new relationship rumors with Arjun Kapoor started floating around, Malaika has been the topic of discussion. Apart from her romantic songs and memorable acting performances, there are other things about the actor that you might not be aware of. Listed below are some of Malaika Arora's facts that will stun you:

Malaika Arora's facts that you were totally unaware about:

1) Her unique name and Malayali origin

Malaika's name is taken from the Swahili word 'Malaika' which means an 'angel'. Malaika Arora is partly a Malayali as her mother is a Malayali Catholic and her father, Anil Arora is a Punjabi. She has won the hearts of many fans and even today has a large fan base on social media as well.

2) Malaika Arora started her career as a VJ with MTV

Today, the actor is one of the cast members of the hit show, MTV Supermodel of the Year but the supermodel started her career originally as a VJ on the same platform. She worked as an interviewer first and hosted many shows. Later, she moved ahead and went towards her filming career.

3) Actor's sheer dedication towards her films and acting

On the sets of her hit song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from the 1998 film, Dil Se actor was dancing on a moving train. Malaika had to be tied with a rope so that she would not fall down. After the shoot when the rope was taken off, blood could be seen dripping off her.

4) Her closeness to sister Amrita and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Malaika is very close to her sister Amrita Arora. Amrita knows most of Malaika's secrets and so does her close friend, Bebo. She is often photographed with best friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. In a recent interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora also openly spoke of her divorce.

