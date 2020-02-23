Dia Mirza, Malaika Arora grateful over Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival awards, see posts

Dia Mirza and Malaika Arora might not be seen on the big screen that frequently, but the duo still showed the impact of their work. The duo was among the winners at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. While Dia won the Best Actress award for the web series Kaafir, Malaika was honoured with the Fitness Icon of the Year award.

Both the stars were extremely grateful for the honour and expressed their feelings in lengthy notes. Malaika shared how it was an ‘absolute privilege’ for having received such an award alongside ‘industry stalwarts'. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star added how such an acknowledgement ‘encouraged’ her and the other winners to ‘strike harder and further’ in the respective fields.

Here’s the post:

Dia credited the script of Kaafir, calling it a reward for those who ‘believe in the power of good stories’. The RHTDM star opened up on her ‘incredible journey’ with the film, how it provided the opportunity to work with ‘very good people’ to bring out the ‘noble, humane story’. The actor also thanked the writers and co-stars who helped them ‘live and breathe every word’ and co-stars Mohit Raina and Dishita, without which her performance wouldn’t have been ‘real, generous and amazing’ and to every cast member who ‘surrendered so completely to this story'.

She hailed the makers for their ‘gumption, the audacity, the understanding and the trust in each other’ to express a story like this. Dia concluded her message by thanking the audience for responding to it on a personal level and expressing their love and appreciation. She added how #HumanityIsMyReligion is a faith she lived by.

Here’s the post

Hrithik Roshan, Anupam Kher, Armaan Malik, Divyanka Tripathi were among the other celebrities to win awards at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival.

