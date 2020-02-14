Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Spend 1st Valentine's Day Together Post Being Insta Official?

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are among the most talked-about celebrity couples of Bollywood. The duo, who has been refuting wedding rumours for a while now, seems to have celebrated Valentine's Day together. Malaika Arora taking to her Instagram story has posted a picture of a dining table. The table features two dolls with ‘Love’ written on it.

The table also had a beautiful rose bouquet and juicy strawberries on it. Arjun Kapoor also happens to post the picture of the same dining table on his Instagram story. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor both haven’t tagged each other in their story. However, by looking at both of their Instagram stories, it seems that the couple spent a romantic night together.

Have a look at Malaika Arora’s Instagram story here:

Have a look at Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram story here:

A few adorable pictures of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora together:

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor made headlines previously for their romantic vacation in Goa. The duo kicked off 2020 together and was spotted celebrating the New Year together. Fans desperately want to know when the duo will get married. As of now, the couple hasn't confirmed anything about their marriage.

