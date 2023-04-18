Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Cozy Up In Romantic European Vacation Photos

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are currently enjoying their European baecation. Their recent stop was in rural Scotland and the couple enjoyed the chill weather in the country in thermal wear. Malaika shared some selfies on social media as the Bollywood celebrities spend quality time together, away from the hustle and bustle of their lives in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, Malaika had shared her solo candid photo, which was presumably clicked by Arjun. Now the couple posed together in the photos in Malaika's latest post. They cuddled up to each other in the selfies. Malaika wore a puffer jacket and leggings while Arjun beat the chill in an overcoat. The couple twinned in black outfits and their photos together received loving comments from the fans.

Malaika captioned her post, "All warm n cozy that’s how I feel around you …… @arjunkapoor." She accompanied her post with various emojis, including one of a snow sculpture, seemingly hinting that it was snowing in Scotland. The couple's vacation diaries will keep fans entertained in the coming days. Check out Malaika's latest photos with bae Arjun here.

Malaika and Arjun in Berlin

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were in Berlin, a few days ago. They clicked selfies in the elevator and Malaika described the string of photos as "liftie series". Their vacation photos had gone viral on social media, even as fans speculate if and when the couple will take the next step in their relationship.

On the work front, Malaika was seen in the reality show Moving In With Malaika, which streamed on OTT. In the show, she gave a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Arjun was last seen in the cop thriller Kuttey and will next feature in Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar. The film has wrapped up shooting and is billed as a thriller.