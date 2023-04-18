Malaika Arora Shares Postcard-worthy Photo From Her European Vacation

Malaika Arora is on a Europe trip. The actor has been sharing many postcard-worthy photos from her trip. Malaika, who was recently holidaying with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in Berlin, is now vacationing in Austria. The actor, on Tuesday, shared a photo of herself from Salsburgh, Austria. She captioned it, " Where the streets have no name..."

In the photo, Malaika could be seen in a casual tracksuit. She was also wearing a jacket and slightly turning behind to face the camera with a beautiful smile. Soon after the actor shared the photo, many took to her post's comment section to react to her latest holiday postcard. Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor reacted to her photo and wrote, "You’re at viva!!!!! Im jealous!!!!!" Many of her fans too dropped many emoticons to express their excitement. Check out her post here:

Malaika vacations with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in Berlin

Earlier, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor shared many adorable photos from their trip to Berlin. The couple shared photos of their stay and the food that they relished during their vacation. Malaika Arora also shared a few photos of her lift diaries with Arjun Kapoor from her European holiday. Check out her post here:

Malaika Arora had also turned photographer for her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in Berlin. Sharing the photos on his Instagram handle, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Rain or Shine, She makes me look just Fine!" In the photos, Arjun Kapoor could be seen posing with an umbrella on the streets of Berlin. Check out the post below:

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's other trips

This is not the first time that the couple went on a holiday together. A few months ago, Malaika visited Arjun Kapoor in London. He was there for the shoot of his untitled film with actor Parineeti Chopra. The couple spent quality time together and shared many photos on their Instagram post and stories. They even attended a football match together as part of their date.