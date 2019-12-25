The Debate
Malaika Arora's Stunning Looks That Will Inspire Your Wedding Wardrobe

Bollywood News

Malaika Arora is known for her fitness and sartorial choices. We have compiled some of her best looks in ethnic attires to inspire your wedding wardrobe.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
malaika arora

Malaika Arora is known for her fitness and impeccable sartorial choices. She often makes dazzling fashion statements. From acing the look in street style and casual to ethnic attires, the Dil Se actor always has her style game on point, whenever she makes appearances in public. We have compiled some of Malaika’s traditional looks that will inspire your wedding wardrobe this season:

1.  The Lehenga look accentuated with a choker piece

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

2. The blue attire

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

3. A deep v-neck red gown 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

4. A golden ensemble

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

5. An off-shoulder blue attire

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

6. The one with heavy work on the skirt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

7. The one with red attire featuring toned midriff

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Also read: Malaika Arora Claims She Does Not Care About What Trolls Say

8. The one with the flared skirt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

9. The one with golden embroidered lehenga featuring ruby red stones

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

10.  The one with wine coloured layered sequined lehenga 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Also read: Arjun Kapoor Pulls Malaika Arora's Leg As She Shares Pictures From U2 Concert

11. The one with red lehenga featuring mirrorwork 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Also read: Malaika Arora Looks Stunning In These Exquisite Gowns | See Pics

Also read: Top 3 Malaika Arora Dance Numbers You Should Not Miss

 

 

Published:
