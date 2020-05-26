Malaika Arora 'doesn't Know When The Lockdown Will End'; Shares Meme With Pet Casper

Malaika Arora, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, recently took to her Instagram handle to share a meme picture with her dog. As seen in the picture shared, Malaika Arora can be seen posing for a selfie, while her pet dog, Casper is seen staring at the actor. Take a look at the picture shared:

In the picture, the actor embedded a text, which reads: "what You looking at Casper? I don't know when this lockdown is gonna end!". As seen in the picture shared, Malaika can be seen donning a strapped top. Keeping her makeup minimal, Malaika let her flocks flow with hair. On the other hand, Casper can be seen sporting a mouth funnel and a red collar. With the picture shared, Malaika Arora wrote: "Lockdown 4.0 ..... #casperdiaries #stayhomestaysafe"

It seems like Malaika has been making the most of her lockdown at home, as the actor often treats her fans with pictures and videos on Instagram. Recently, Malaika took to her Instagram handle to share a 'repost reply' picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan, which features the actor smiling at the camera. With the picture shared, Malaika wrote: "yeah my Bebo, I have swapped my #gym wear for kaftans, blow dry hair for messy hair n make up for no makeup in lockdown" Take a look at the picture:

What's next for Malaika?

If the reports are to be believed, Malaika will be next seen in the much-anticipated thriller, Miss Match India, which stars Nimrat Kaur, Elli Avaram, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta and Bipasha Basu in the leading role. Directed by U.R, Jameel, the film also stars Sapna Pabbi in a prominent role.

