Malaika Arora Or Alia Bhatt: Who Wore The High-slit Silver Sequinned Gown Better?

Both Bollywood stars Malaika Arora and Alia Bhatt have left fans amazed with their uber-cool and vogue fashion picks. Be it for a casual outing or for a dinner party, both Malaika and Alia have raised the temperature with their chic styling statements for any occasion. Here, Malaika Arora and Alia Bhatt slayed in a silver sequinned gown ensemble. Here's a picture of both the stars for you to decide, who slayed in the outfit better.

Malaika Arora's Silver Wardrobe -

Designed by Alina Anwar Couture, Malaika Arora dressed in a shiny silver dress that featured a plunging neckline, puff sleeves and a thigh-high slit to add extra oomph to her look. The Chaiyya Chaiyya dancer has always been at the top of her fashion game and the credit goes to her stylist Maneka Harisinghani, who has been styling her for a long time now. She has styled her hair in a sleek hairdo with high heels to complete the whole look. The Munni Badnaam Hui teamed her sequinned outfit with a statement emerald necklace by Diosa Jewels along with silver heels to stay top-notch.

Alia Bhatt's Sequinned Gown -

Alia Bhatt turned up in a shimmery-silver outfit at the red carpet of Vogue Beauty Awards 2019, held in Mumbai on September 25. Here, the Gully Boy actor wore Michael Costello. The Student Of The Year debutant's slit thigh outfit featured a poncho-like silhouette. Her ensemble was flowy and she pulled it off gracefully. The layered asymmetrical attached dress was sported with a sleek low ponytail hairdo. For glam, Alia Bhatt opted for minimal makeup and completed her look.

On the work front, Malaika was last seen judging the reality show, Supermodel of the Year. For her next, Malaika Arora will continue with choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis to grace the judges' panel of the dance reality show India's Best Dancer. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is expected to have three releases in 2020, namely Sadak 2, Brahmastra, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Though all the three movies were expected to release sometime in 2020, the current crisis might affect the dates of all the movies.

